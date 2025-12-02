Imran Khan's health 'fine' but facing mental torture, says sister Uzma after meeting former PM

Islamabad, Dec 2 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum said on Tuesday that her brother's health is "fine" though he continues to face mental torture.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, Uzma Khanum said, "Imran Khan’s health is fine. However, he was very angry and said that they are subjecting him to mental torture. He is kept in his room throughout the day, with only a little time to go outside, and there is no communication with anyone."

Uzma Khanum stated that her meeting with Imran Khan lasted for 20 minutes. Her remarks came after Adiala jail authorities allowed Khanum to meet her brother after repeatedly denying his family members and party leaders from meeting Khan.

The decision of jail authorities came amid PTI protests outside the Islamabad High Court and the Adiala jail against restrictions on Imran Khan's visitation rights, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was enforced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of PTI's protests.

Last week, the authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail said that the PTI founder has not been transferred from prison and remains "in good health."

In a statement on November 26, officials from the Rawalpindi prison said, "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," another leading Pakistani daily, The News International, reported.

The officials called the rumours about his health "baseless" and insisted that Imran Khan's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concerns over reports regarding restrictive detention conditions and alleged limitations on family visits for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Allegations indicating that he has been unable to meet close relatives, associates or legal counsel warrant urgent clarification, as regular and unhindered access to immediate family and counsel is a fundamental safeguard against isolation and misuse of detention powers,” the HRCP posted on X.

The rights body called on the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Punjab Home Department to ensure that all practices comply with constitutional due-process protections and international standards for humane treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor