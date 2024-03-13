Imran Khan's party conspiring to strip Pakistan of 'GSP+' status, claims Pak minister Ata Tanwar

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 : Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday alleged that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been asking the European Union to revoke the country's generalised system of preferences (GSP) Plus status, Geo News reported.

Notably, the 'GSP+' serves as a special incentive arrangement to promote good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade.

Pakistan was given the status in 2014, which has now been further extended until 2027. The country enjoys duty-free or minimum duty on exports to the European market.

Speaking to media persons in Islamabad, Tarar said, "PTI spokespersons are getting instructions from jail to harm Pakistan and a conspiracy is being hatched so that the country's GSP+ status is withdrawn."

"PTI has used the [lack of] facilities being provided to PTI founder [Imran Khan] in jail as an excuse to attack Pakistan's GSP+ status," claimed the information minister.

He said that PTI was conspiring against Pakistan by creating a "false narrative," adding that the party was making attempts to put the country's economy at stake through a campaign based on lies, Geo News reported.

Tarar claimed that Khan was getting "luxurious facilities" in jail that are not available to any other person in prison.

"The PTI founder has been provided with a kitchen, an additional room, a gallery to walk in and exercise equipment," he added.

He further claimed that Khan was allowed to hold hundreds of meetings during his imprisonment and that he was allowed to meet four days a week.

"Every prisoner is only allowed to meet once in jail according to the prison manual," he said.

On the other hand, PTI has rejected the claims PTI spokesperson said that the minister's presser was nothing but "lies and accusations."

"No letter has been written to the European Union and neither do we intend on writing such a letter," the PTI spokesperson said.

He said that those who "forcibly occupied the country are teaching patriotism to others", adding that PTI is the most popular party and a reflection of the federation.

He added that the Imran Khan's efforts for the success of the IMF programme are in front of everyone. "Ishaq Dar's incompetence caused delay in the completion of the IMF programme," he said.

The PTI leader also claimed that the second tranche was issued after the PTI founder's approval.

