Imran Khan's party continues to dominate Pakistan politics: Foreign Affairs Expert

New Delhi [India], February 9 : As results of the Pakistan's elections began trickling in on Friday, defence expert Qamar Agha said that the lead for independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reflected the distrust of the people towards the country's army.

He noted that the Pakistani army's main supporters, like Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat-ul-Ilema Islam had lost support among the people.

PTI has managed to win so many seats despite its leaders, including PTI founder Imran Khan, being in prison.

Speaking to ANI, Agha said that despite Imran Khan being in jail, , candidates backed by his party had managed to win so many seats, as per projections reported by local media.

Agha said, "It's very surprising because the impression which was coming in and the realization in the army that they have managed to suppress the Imran Khan supporters and those forces, but that has not happened. They continue to dominate Pakistan's politics, you know. Despite of arrest of all these important leaders not even important leader, but ....several of them were arrested, despite of that, you know, they managed to get so many seats, it shows, you know, there is a hatred towards the army."

"And the problem with the army is not only the army is unpopular, but also its main supporters like Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat-ul-Ilema Islam has also lost a lot of support, following among the people because these are the organizations which provide legitimacy to the army and these are the organizations which have a very strong network among the villages and towns. They have also failed to mobilize support for their own parties and as well as for the Nawaz Sharif and others who were contesting election," he said

Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan's caretaker government had assured Pakistanis that network connectivity would not be affected during the election day. However, just before the beginning of voting on Thursday, mobile internet services were 'temporarily' shut down.

Agha called Pakistan "leaderless" as country's only leader Imran Khan is in jail and stressed that it will be very difficult for the Pakistan army to manage the situation as the country is facing serious economic crisis.

Qamar Agha said, "The foreign reserves is only USD 12 billion. And if the situation deteriorates further, I don't think any investment would come to Pakistan. Agriculture condition has improved a little bit, but not enough to sustain the economy."

Highlighting the financial problems faced by Pakistan, Agha said, "Thirdly, the foreign remittances have also come down to the previous levels. So, serious crisis is there. The country needs a leader. Only a political party can solve these problems, otherwise Pakistan may enter into a period of bigger instability, because already the militant groups are operating in a number of areas, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or in Balochistan, they control, and plus they are very strong in these areas."

"Now let's wait and see, how the Army or this caretaker government backed by Army behaves. I hope they allow the government formation, they allow the elected people to form the government and withdraw, I mean at least for some time they should give a chance to these people," he said

Amid reports of clashes and delays in general elections, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed that they were leading in 150 seats.

A video shared on social media platform X from Imran khan's account of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar he claims that PTI is leading at 150 votes and definitely, they will form a government in all over Pakistan whether it is Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Citing data received in Form 45s, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that candidates nominated by the party have won polls. PTI has claimed that it has won over 150 seats and will form government in centre, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a clear majority. \

In a post shared on X, PTI stated, "Thread highlighting the National Assembly constituencies won by PTI's nominated candidates, as per the data received in Form 45s. Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level. The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority."

"According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP, with a clear majority. However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation's mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results. The world is watching," it added.

The party shared statistics regarding number of votes secured by the candidates at various national assembly constituencies.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali claimed that PTI is leading at 150 seats and will form government in Pakistan.

While sharing the video of Gohar Ali Khan, the post on Imran Khan's official X handle reads, "InshAllah PTI will form governments in Punjab, KP and Federal. Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and not accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or the local and international observers and media - Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar"

Earlier, PTI alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan's party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.

PTI stated that the votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan's party mentioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate's polling agents, which show them winning by large majority. However, returning officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47.

