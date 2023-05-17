Imran Khan's party demands media coverage of Zaman Park's search operation

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded media coverage of the search operation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Lahore residence Zaman Park.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, "All media is invited to Zaman Park in the presence of Punjab Police (not exceeding 4 people) Media should come, see and let people see the reality."

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore Police blocked all roads leading to Zaman Park, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per details, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads.

Sources told ARY News that Canal Road, Dharam Pura Chowk and Allama Iqbal Road have been closed to traffic. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets were present along with mobile vans, according to ARY News.

The Punjab interim government earlier in the day gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over 'terrorists', who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park."

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming. Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," Mir said, according to ARY News.

"PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists".

Meanwhile, Khan claimed that the police have surrounded his house and he could be arrested at any time, so this may be his last tweet.

Addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted, "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house."

