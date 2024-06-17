Imran Khan's party 'must stop anti-state activities and hold dialogue': Pakistan government official

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 : Pakistan's spokesperson on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, asked Iram Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to immediately stop its anti-state activities and malicious propaganda which is having detrimental effect on the country's interests at global forums, reported ARY News.

Barrister Aqeel Malik even asked PTI to hold dialogue with the government to find solutions to political issues.

Addressing a press conference, Barrister Aqeel Malik said that there was no precedent to PTI's country enmity as it was perpetrating anti-Pakistan legislation in foreign countries.

"Pakistan is an independent country and does not take dictation from any nation. We want friendly relations with all nations. However, a concentrated smear campaign against Pakistan in foreign countries that started after the 2022 vote of no confidence mounted the anti-Pakistan propaganda," he said.

The spokesperson further said that the PTI had hired lobbyists and PR firms to promote its anti-Pakistan campaign abroad as well, as reported by ARY News.

He noted that the Pakistan government was fully aware of the campaign and its perpetrators.

"PTI cannot do opposition against the state as by doing so you are undermining it and there is no acceptability and tolerance for it. No political party is above Pakistan, let's make it crystal clear and no anti-state agenda and narrative will be allowed by the state," he added.

Barrister Aqeel Malik further asked the PTI to think about the country and motherland as it had set out on an anti-country agenda for its political motives, ARY News reported.

"PTI is becoming a source of humiliation for the country at international forums. You are Pakistani and we all are Pakistanis. We have to work for the country. Nobody is stopping you from the politics but this negative and inimical political would not be allowed," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor