Imran Khan's party President Parvez Elahi arrested from outside his home in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 1 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was arrested by anti-corruption officials from outside his home in Lahore on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The former Punjab chief minister was apprehended by anti-corruption officers after pulling over near Zahoor Elahi's apartment in Lahore's Gulberg district.

The spokesperson for Elahi verified the news.

According to Geo News, the development comes after an anti-corruption court last week revoked his temporary release for failing to appear in court due to health difficulties.

Elahi's medical certificate, which said he was suffering from chest trouble, was also found fraudulent by the anti-corruption court judge. Elahi was wanted by anti-corruption police, according to Punjab interim Information Minister Amir Mir, who spoke to Geo News.

He said that the PTI president was escaping from his home when police stopped him and arrested him. The minister also stated that he put up resistance throughout the arrest, but the police were able to apprehend him, according to Geo News.

Hundreds of PTI officials and workers have been detained since May 9, when violent demonstrations erupted practically across the nation.

The crackdown on PTI leadership in the aftermath of the May 9 riots caused a wave of defection in the erstwhile ruling party, with several bigwigs leaving the party in protest at the violent rallies, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aami Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, and others.

