Imran Khan's party rejects Rana Sanaullah's out-of-court settlement offer on meddling in judicial affairs

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 : Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister's advisor on political and public affairs, Rana Sanaullah's suggestion that the issue of six judges' letter over meddling in judicial affairs should be settled out of court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stressed that the proposal is clear evidence that there is no rule of law in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson said the Supreme Court should issue a contempt notice to Sanaullah. The party spokesperson said, "[The] Party, which has come to power through a deal, has been suggesting judges make a deal."

In March, six judges of the IHC, including Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), seeking its guidance on "interference" of the intelligence agencies in the courts' affairs, according to Geo News report.

The letter, which was written by judges, read, "We are writing to seek guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on [the] part of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with [the] discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the high court supervises."

Meanwhile, the PTI criticised the government for its alleged silence over rising tensions along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Imran Khan-founded party called on the state to reassess its priorities and create a strategy to find a durable and permanent solution to the issue.

The party spokesperson said that the border areas of Pakistan faced constant tension due to the "failed" foreign policies of the government. He voiced concern over the fixing of Tyrian case against PTI founder Imran Khan for rehearing after a year, noting that the two judges of a three-member bench have already ruled against maintainability of the case.

PTI leader said that Imran Khan's opponents now had hopes on this case after they did not achieve their desired goals in the cypher, Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases, according to Dawn report.

He noted that Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had proved his "bias" against Khan by establishing a fresh bench to hear the case rather than announcing the verdict of a three-member bench, headed by him, wherein two judges had spoken against the maintainability of the case.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has voiced grave concern over the incidents of mob violence against international students, including Pakistanis, in Bishkek, Dawn reported. He stated that the foreign office should take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of students and facilitate their safe return to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of appeals against the conviction of Imran Khan and Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for May 21, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, a two-member bench comprising Pakistan's Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas. Previously, the hearing was adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the cause list.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed pleas in the Islamabad High Court against convictions in the cypher and Toshakhana case, ARY News reported. On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two leaders were accused of conspiring to misuse the contents of the cypher to fulfill nefarious purposes. In its verdict, the court said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

