Imran Khan's party tried to keep lid on foreign accounts

New Delhi, Jan 5 A report compiled by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) under-reported funds received from foreign nationals and companies and concealed dozens of its bank accounts.

The Dawn reported that the party under-reported an amount of Rs 312 million over a four-year period, between FY2009-10 and FY2012-13. Year-wise details show that an amount of over Rs 145 million was under-reported in FY2012-13 alone.

"A perusal of the chartered accountant's opinion on the accounts of PTI for this period does not indicate any deviation from the reporting principles and standards," the report points out. It also calls into question the certificate signed by PTI chairman Imran Khan, submitted along with the details of PTI's audited accounts.

The report also refers to the controversy over allowing four PTI employees to receive donations in their personal accounts, but says it was out of the scope of its work to probe their accounts, said the Dawan.

The report emerged as the ECP resumed hearing of the foreign funding case against PTI on Tuesday after a gap of around nine months. The case has been pending since November 2014.

