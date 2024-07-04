Imran Khan's party vows to hold record-breaking rally in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have expressed their determination to proceed with a record-breaking public gathering in Tarnol, Islamabad, on July 6, despite the federal government's delay in issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC), Dawn reported.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, senior PTI leaders, including Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Shoaib Shaheen, and PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal, criticised the administration for what they perceived as obstructionist tactics.

They argued that prominent political figures such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz were able to hold public gatherings and sit-ins without any hindrances during PTI's tenure in power. The leaders vowed that, permission or not, they would ensure the public meeting took place, rallying under the slogan "Qaidi 804 ka Nara, Azadi Haq Hamara."

Amir Mughal detailed the PTI's ongoing struggle to secure an NOC for the event, claiming the administration's denials were based on "flimsy grounds." He recounted that while the PTI had initially been granted permission to hold a gathering on Ramazan 27, the party leadership declined that date, requesting instead for a date after Eid, according to Dawn.

Subsequently, the PTI was permitted to hold the gathering in Rawat, a remote area, but they refused, deeming it unsuitable. Afterwards, the PTI escalated the matter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). On June 26, Judge Babar Sattar instructed both the PTI leadership and local administration to resolve the issue amicably. Despite an agreement from the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad to allow the gathering, the NOC had still not been issued after several days.

Mughal emphasized the logistical challenges posed by the delay, noting that the PTI needed at least seven days to prepare for such a significant event. Nonetheless, he reassured supporters that the party would proceed with a peaceful gathering, urging people from across Pakistan to join.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi underscored that it was their constitutional right to hold peaceful public gatherings. He framed the event not merely as a PTI gathering but as part of a broader grand opposition alliance. Naqvi accused the government of undermining democracy and fundamental human rights through unlawful measures and insisted that the PTI would proceed with the event at the designated place and time, having taken all legally and constitutionally necessary steps, as reported by Dawn.

Shamim Naqvi called on the public to participate and make the event historic, arguing that stability in Pakistan could only be achieved by ensuring political parties and state institutions operate within their constitutional limits. He asserted, "It is our constitutional right to hold peaceful gatherings, and this is not just a PTI public gathering but a grand opposition alliance."

Shoaib Shaheen echoed these sentiments, highlighting the contrast between the current government's treatment of PTI and how other political leaders were allowed to conduct public events without obstacles during PTI's rule.

He alleged that PTI leaders and workers had been subjected to state brutality and coercion over the past two years.

Emphasizing that the event would go on as planned, Shaheen stated that the government is scared of Imran Khan and PTI, hence, they are not allowing us to hold this public gathering, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor