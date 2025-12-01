Imran Khan's sister slams Nawaz Sharif for "double standards", claims "same power structure shamelessly doctored portions of my interview using AI"

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 : A post on X from an account purportedly belonging to the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi, has publicly accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s leaders, Nawaz Sharif, of "double standards" and claiming that the same forces manipulated portions of her recent interview using artificial intelligence.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's double standards are staggering. They attack me for giving an interview to Indian media, yet Nawaz Sharif, a former prime minister, has himself used Indian platforms to malign Pakistan's own military leadership," the X account of Noreen Niazi posted.

"Today, he and his family sit comfortably in power on the back of a blatantly manipulated mandate, benefiting from the very forces they [were] once against. His brother, his daughter, and his party enjoy the perks of authority while lecturing others on principles," the post added.

The post further alleged that parts of her recent interview withhad been digitally altered. "Let the world also note: elements aligned with this same power structure shamelessly doctored portions of my interview using AI, a deliberate attempt to distort my words and mislead public opinion," she wrote.

She linked these claims to Imran Khan's current detention, accusing the same actors of keeping him cut off from contact. "These are the same actors who have kept Imran Khan in unlawful, inhumane isolation for four weeks, cut off from family, lawyers, and basic rights," she said.

She emphasised that she has never held a public position and that her comments were motivated only by concern for her brother's legal situation. "I have never held public office. My only purpose in speaking publicly is to expose the injustice of my brother's imprisonment and to urge the human rights organisations and judiciary to recognise the systematic denial of his legal, political, and humanitarian rights."

Her comments follow an interview she gave toon November 28, in which she accused authorities of attempting to break Imran Khan's resolve. "Imran Khan is being tortured so that he would say, 'Spare me, I am leaving the nation,' as Nawaz Sharif or Zardari did before him," she told ANI.

She also claimed that supporters eager to protest on his behalf had been discouraged by him for safety reasons. "His supporters have asked him to make a call so they can take to the streets. But Imran Khan has told them not to because these people have killed protestors earlier as well, and will shoot bullets this time too."

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. Rumours about his health have been circulating, with some claiming he has been "killed" in jail, prompting his family and party leaders to demand "proof of life".

However, according to Dawn, both authorities and PTI representatives dismissed such claims, stating that the former prime minister was stable and receiving routine medical care.

