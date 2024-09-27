Imran Khan's supporters protest outside UN as Sharif speaks at UNGA

United Nations, Sep 27 Supporters of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a protest demanding his freedom on Friday while Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was speaking inside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Gathering behind a huge flag with a picture of Khan, the participants in the protest organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sympathisers demanded Khan’s release and an end to crackdown on the opposition.

Separated from them by a group of yellow-clad anti-Beijing regime protesters from the Falun Gong movement, a bigger group gathered to show their support to Muhammad Yunus, the de facto prime minister of Bangladesh.

Wearing teeshirts proclaiming their allegiance to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, they waved Bangladesh flags and held aloft posters with pictures of the party’s leader Khaleda Zia and Yunus welcoming the interim leader.

Sharif spoke before Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launching a vicious attack on him and his country.

Sharif's motorcade took a route far from the protesters, which he could not see.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Yunus spoke later in the morning session.

Imran Khan is in prison after his conviction on corruption and state secrets violation charges.

Several members of his party are also in detention, either convicted, on trial or as a preventive measure.

Imran Khan was banned from contesting the February elections. The protesters demanded scrapping the election results as it was “rigged”.

