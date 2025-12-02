Imran "perfectly fine", says Uzma Khanum after meeting PTI founder at Adiala jail

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 2 : Uzma Khanum, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday confirmed that former Prime Minister of Pakistan, her jailed brother, was "perfectly fine" after she was allowed to meet him, Dawn reported.

She was accompanied by a group of PTI supporters who gathered outside Adiala Jail while she went inside to see the former prime minister.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Uzma said, "Imran Khan's health is perfectly fine. However, he was very angry and said that they are subjecting him to mental torture."

She added that Imran remained confined to his room most of the day with limited time outside and no communication with anyone. Uzma said the meeting lasted around 30 minutes.

The visit took place as PTI staged demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail against restrictions on visitation rights. The party has claimed that family members and senior leaders have been unable to meet the former premier for weeks.

According to Dawn, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said no one had been permitted to meet Imran or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of the protests, banning gatherings of four or more people for a limited time.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said compliance would be ensured, warning, "Whether they come to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) or the Adiala jail, action under Section 144 would be carried out without any discrimination," while urging PTI-backed lawmakers to "abide by the law."

Chaudhry linked the restrictions to intelligence inputs, saying, "Terrorists look for instances [which they can use] to spread fear and make headlines; be it [a] political gathering, courts or important places or offices."

He said militants used social media with VPNs to conceal their identities and locations. He added that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had issued guidance on registering VPNs to prevent misuse.

Dawn noted that he said the government did not intend to harm IT businesses, but stressed that the step was necessary to curb terrorism.

The interior minister also cited a Peshawar High Court ruling that barred the use of state resources for political activities. He said, "We hope that the KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) chief minister, who repeatedly comes to Islamabad and Pindi, will not use state resources for his political activities," adding that "KP police will [only] be used in KP for security."

He warned that unauthorised use of provincial resources outside KP would lead to criminal cases under PHC directions.

Chaudhry said Section 144 was imposed to protect public safety, referring to a recent incident and ongoing threats. He said authorities were closely monitoring protests "to ensure that such gatherings of protests do not cause any loss," recalling the unrest of May 9, 2023.

According to Dawn, he claimed protesters "will do it themselves just like on May 9, and the entire Pakistan will face the consequences."

When asked about the possibility of transferring Imran to a prison in Islamabad, Chaudhry said it was "too early to say anything." He said a new jail in the capital was nearing completion and would require staff training.

He further stated that if provided the necessary documents and a "tracking number, Imran's sons would be issued visas in the next 24 hours."

Rawalpindi police said around 3,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order, with Section 144 in place for three days.

Reports cited by Dawn said checkpoints were set up on roads leading to Adiala Jail. Various routes into Islamabad's Red Zone were also blocked to restrict movement.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said opposition lawmakers planned to protest outside the Islamabad High Court before marching to Adiala Jail, alleging non-implementation of court orders.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a sit-in outside the prison after being denied a meeting with Imran for the eighth time.

Imran's sisters have also protested several times after being barred from meeting him.

PTI alleged police "violently detained" Imran's sisters during a November 19 protest.

There were also speculations about the former prime minister's health, but both government officials and PTI leaders have said he is in good condition.

