Imran ready for talks, except with PPP or PML-N
By IANS | Published: February 14, 2024 09:57 AM2024-02-14T09:57:33+5:302024-02-14T10:00:16+5:30
Islamabad, Feb 14 Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he is willing to talk to all political parties other than PPP, PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).
He also revealed that the PTI information secretary has been tasked to approach political parties, except for the ones mentioned above, to initiate a dialogue.
Khan asserted that his party’s priority is to challenge the results of the polls in the Supreme Court, adding that he had never witnessed such a rigged election.
Despite failing to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament, the rival parties have decided to enter an alliance, likely to be led by the PML-N, with the help of erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners.
