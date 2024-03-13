Imran warns of Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan amid high inflation

Rawalpindi, March 13 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of a looming financial crisis and public unrest in the country akin to that faced by Sri Lanka, a media report said.

Khan insisted that his previous predictions had come true, reiterating concerns over a Sri Lanka-like scenario unfolding in Pakistan, with inflation rising and the populace bearing the brunt, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to the media at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he is presently lodged, Khan criticised what he described as the ongoing “deception” within the country, condemning the recently-held general elections as fraudulent and alleging compromise within institutions.

"Institutions have been destroyed. The PTI was not allowed to compete in the elections. Although voters expressed their discontent on polling day, they did not accept the change through votes.

As Pakistan is going to seek the final tranche of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PTI founder said the nation would take to the streets after a new wave of inflation, Geo News reported.

Khan also said that the voters took revenge on the polling day but the "change via vote was not accepted”.

