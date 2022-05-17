Imran's university got undue favours in cash, land: Pak Minister

Islamabad, May 17 Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has announced to hold investigations into undue favours given to the Al-Qadir University, whose Chairman is former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in terms of cash and land.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA), he said that Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah are the trustees of the university, The News reported.

The Defence Minister said that favours of 500 million PKR cash and 450 kanals of land were given for the university whereas Farah was also given 200 kanals of land.

"We also ask Imran Khan to explain these favours," he said.

He said that only 32 students of Management Sciences were studying in the university's department, which is affiliated with the Government College University, The News reported.

He said the university was basically established, as Khan himself used to say, for imparting spiritual education.

The Defence Minister told the NA that Khan received these benefits in terms of cash and land for giving alleged undue favour of 45 billion PKR to the owner of a housing scheme.

He said that the National Crime Agency of the UK detected 150 million pounds unexplained or laundered money owned by the owner of Bahria Town in the UK, The News reported.

"This amount as told to Public Accounts Committee by NAB has been shown as recovery," he said.

He said the amount was remitted to the Pakistan government but at behest of Khan, the amount was adjusted against the fine imposed by the Supreme Court on the owner of the housing scheme.

