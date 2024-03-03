In a gaffe after being elected Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif calls himself "leader of opposition"

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 : Pakistan Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif, in a slip of the tongue, referred himself as the 'Leader of Opposition' while addressing the National Assembly on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was elected as the 24th Prime Minister of the country amid the ruckus created by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members.

He is expected to take oath tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the newly elected Prime Minister in a ceremony held at the President's House tomorrow at 3 pm

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the members who elected me as the leader of the opposition with their votes and affection," Sharif said while addressing the national assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

The PM-designate in his 'victory speech' at the Assembly, stated that amid the severe economic downturn in the country and livelihood concerns of the people, even the expenditures of the National Assembly were being paid by borrowed money, Dawn reported.

However, the PML-N president also raked in the Kashmir issue and called for the 'freedom' of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

"Let's all come together...and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians," the PM-designate said in his 'victory speech' at the National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif lamented that the country is facing an alarming debt crisis.

