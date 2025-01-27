In a U-turn, Columbia decides to send plane to bring deported nationals after US slaps sanctions

Bogota [Columbia], January 27 : Colombia will send its presidential plane to Honduras to pick up the Colombian nationals, after initially refusing to accept migrant deportation flights from the US, following which US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs and other retaliatory measures.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the "dignified return" of Colombian nationals who were deported to the country, a statement by the President's office said on Sunday.

"The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has made the presidential aircraft available to facilitate the dignified return of fellow nationals who were to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights. This measure responds to the Government's commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. Under no circumstances have Colombians, as patriots and rights-holders, been or will be banished from Colombian territory," the statement read.

🔴 #Atención | El Presidente @PetroGustavo dispone avión presidencial para el retorno digno de connacionales y liderará esfuerzos en la Asamblea Extraordinaria de la CELAC. pic.twitter.com/6ML5c8qjOp— Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) January 26, 2025

The Colombian government has also formed a 'dedicated team' that would ensure "dignified treatment" of deported Colombians.

"Additionally, the Government has convened a Unified Command Post (PMU) on migration, which will include representatives from the Defense Ministry, the People's Office, the Chancellor's Office, and the Presidency of the Republic. This body's objective is to establish and review protocols that ensure dignified treatment of deported Colombians, guaranteeing that procedures respect human rights and the integrity of each person," the statement read.

The Columbian government assured of remaining in touch with the US, adding that it will seek agreements to ensure minimum dignity to deported individuals.

"Likewise, the Government of Colombia maintains active conversations with the Government of the United States, seeking agreements that ensure minimum conditions of respect and dignified treatment for fellow citizens during deportation processes, recognizing them as rights-holders," it added.

"Colombia reaffirms its commitment to protecting its nationals and will continue leading regional and international efforts to find humane and just solutions to migration challenges," the statement further read.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced 25 per cent retaliatory "emergency tariffs" on Colombia, hours after President Gustavo Petro blocked US military deportation flights.

Following Petro's announcement, Trump strongly criticized him and announced a slew of sanctions and policies targeting Colombia.

The actions by the US President included a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from the country, a "travel ban" for Colombian citizens, and a revocation of visas for Colombian officials in the US along with "all allies and supporters."

Earlier on Sunday, Petro announced blocking two US military flights carrying migrants heading toward the country and called on the United States to establish better protocols in its treatment of migrants.

He also asserted that the US could not treat Columbian migrants as criminals and denied acceptance of the US planes carrying migrants.

