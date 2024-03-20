In Bhutan, posters put up to welcome PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 20 : Bhutan is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The Himalayan nation is decked up with posters and billboards of PM Modi all across the nation, welcoming him to Bhutan.

Different posters have been put up at various places in the city along with the flags of both countries.

PM Modi is set to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 21-22, which will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between the two neighbouring nations across various sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA said.

Moreover, PM Modi's visit will see the high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA said.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has also made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor