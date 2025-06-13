"In contact with NTSB regarding Air India flight": Federal Aviation Administration

Washington DC [US], June 13 : The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding Air India flight AI171 that crashed on Thursday.

The FAA said that they are ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB.

In a post on X, the FAA stated, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12. When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB."

Earlier in the day, Secretary of US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy on Thursday (local time) expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the Air India crash.

Duffy said that the department was working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist India in the investigation of the crash.

In a post on X, he said, "We're deeply saddened by the crash in India. Our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. As always, safety is paramount. That's why we're working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist India in the investigation of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators are deploying to the crash site. We are prepared to send additional resources to get the data we need to ensure the safety of the flying public. The FAA has already engaged Boeing and GE to review any necessary information as part of the investigation. As the NTSB leads the investigation, we will not hesitate to implement any safety recommendations that may arise. We will follow the facts and put safety first."

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government agency tasked with investigating transportation accidents and incidents, said that they will lead a team of US investigators to probe the Air India crash in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor