In Laos, PM Modi presents 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership

Vientiane, Oct 10 Emphasising that the 'Act East' policy has given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic relations between India and southeast Asian countries over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the 21st century is the "Asian century" of India and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

"We are neighbours, fellow members of the Global South, and the fastest growing region of the world. We are peace-loving countries, respect each other's national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to a bright future for our youth," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the India-ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, shortly after his arrival in Laos.

"I believe that the 21st century is the Asian century of India and ASEAN countries. Today, when there is a situation of conflict and tension in many parts of the world, the friendship, coordination, dialogue and cooperation between India and ASEAN remains very important," he added.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced a 10-point plan to strengthen connectivity and resilience based on Laos' theme as the 2024 ASEAN Chair and in celebration of 10 years of the 'Act East' policy.

The 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership includes enhancing physical, digital, cultural and spiritual connectivity towards achieving cyber, disaster, supply chain, health and climate resilience.

PM Modi suggested celebrating 2025 as 'ASEAN-India Year of Tourism' for which India would make available USD 5 million towards joint activities; To celebrate a decade of 'Act East' policy through several people-centric activities including youth summit, start-up festival, hackathon, music festival, ASEAN-India network of think tanks and Delhi Dialogue; To organise ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund; And, doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India

Prime Minister's 10-point plan also includes review of ASEAN-India trade in Goods Agreement by 2025; Enhancing Disaster Resilience for which India would make available USD 5 million; Initiation of a new Health Ministers' track towards building health resilience; a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening digital and cyber resilience; organising workshop on green hydrogen; and, inviting ASEAN leaders to join 'Plant a Tree for Mother' campaign towards building climate resilience.

"10 years ago, I announced India's 'Act East' policy. Over the past decade, this policy has given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic relations between India and ASEAN countries. Giving prominence to ASEAN centrality, in 2019 we launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. It complements the 'ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific'. Last year, maritime exercises were started for regional security and stability. Our trade with the ASEAN region has almost doubled over the last 10 years to more than $130 billion," remarked PM Modi.

The Prime Minister reiterated to ASEAN leaders, India's support for ASEAN Unity, ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

"In the ASEAN region, Singapore was the first country with which we established FinTech connectivity. And, now this success is being replicated in other countries also. People-centric approach is the foundation of our development partnership. More than 300 ASEAN students have benefited from scholarships at Nalanda University. Network of Universities has been launched. Work has been done to conserve common heritage and heritage in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia," highlighted PM Modi.

He maintained that, be it the Covid pandemic or natural disasters, the grouping has helped each other by taking up humanitarian responsibilities.

"Science and Technology fund, Digital fund and Green fund have been established for cooperation in various fields. India has contributed more than $30 million to these. As a result, today our collaboration extends from underwater to space. That is, in the last decade our participation has broadened in every way. And, it is a matter of happiness that in 2022 we gave it the status of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said PM Modi while also mentioning that there is now direct flight connectivity from India with seven ASEAN countries with direct flights starting soon from Brunei also.

Reflecting further commitments to advancing the cooperation, the Leaders of ASEAN and India then adopted the 'Joint Statement on Strengthening ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region' in the Context of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) with the Support of India's Act East Policy (AEP).

Recognising that technology can enable rapid transformation for bridging the digital divide in the region and help accelerate progress towards inclusive and sustainable development, PM Modi and the Leaders of ASEAN also adopted the 'ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation'.

