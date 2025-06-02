In Liberia, Indian MPs voice global stance on terror, pride in values

Monrovia [Liberia], June 2 : During their visit to Liberia, Members of Parliament from India's Group 4 delegation addressed issues related to global terrorism, India's moral leadership, and bilateral ties with Liberia, with BJP's Manan Mishra, Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and IUML's Basheer made remarks highlighting India's position and values.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra highlighted the disparity in education between Pakistan's elite and the general populace.

He criticised the indoctrination of youth in madrassas, stating, "In Pakistan, children of prominent politicians and army officers will study in the US, UK and big universities. In contrast, the common children are taught in Madrasas, where they learn about hatred." Mishra emphasized the need for global unity in combating terrorism, noting that such narratives are not prevalent in other Islamic countries.

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, also part of the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, focused on India's soft power.

"The world respects us. It is a matter of pride to be an Indian. Wherever you go, after the Prime Minister and President of that country, there is a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. They respect Mahatma Gandhi because Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of kindness and compassion," he said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj highlighted strategic ties, noting Liberia's candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Liberia is our old friend. It will be contesting the election for the non-permanent member of the UNSC. I think both DR Congo and Liberia will win the seats of the non-permanent members. As a good friend, Liberia will stand with India in its global fight against terrorism," she said.

Echoing a similar message, BJP MP Atul Garg urged the international community not to remain passive in the face of terrorism.

"All those who want to progress and give happiness to their people are against terrorism. We want to tell the whole world that if you remain silent now and do not support the countries that are against terrorism, then the problem of terrorism will increase," he said.

Earlier, Group 4 of the all-party delegation visited several cultural and historical sites in Liberia as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach.

The delegation began its visit by paying tribute to former Liberian President William Tubman. Shinde and other members offered floral respects at Tubman's grave. Tubman, remembered as the "father of modern Liberia", served as the country's president for nearly three decades and is credited with modernising its institutions.

Next, the group later visited the National Museum of Liberia in Monrovia. Officials from the Liberian government presented a detailed account of the country's history, culture, and heritage.

Members of the delegation interacted with museum curators and were briefed on Liberia's post-independence development and political legacy.

The delegation also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Monrovia and offered prayers.

This visit is part of India's broader effort to engage with international partners, brief them on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and seek a unified stand against terrorism globally.

