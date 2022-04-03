In pictures, Security ramped up in Islamabad ahead of no-trust vote

As no-trust vote set to take place in Parliament today, security has been tightening around the House as well as the capital of Islamabad. See the pictures

Not only this, ahead of the no-trust vote in Pakistan, the authorities imposed section 144 in the capital Islamabad. According to Section 144, all large gatherings have been prohibited in Islamabad. The district administration has also completely banned pillion riding in the city.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.