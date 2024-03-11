In Ramadan statement, Biden says Gaza crisis is "front of mind"

Washington, DC [US], March 11 : As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan commences, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "front of mind" during this festival.

"As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me," Biden said in the statement.

"This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children."

In his statement, Biden vowed that the United States would "continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza" and is "working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages."

The statement also said that the "United States will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air, and sea."

"Earlier this week, I directed our military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments of aid. We are carrying out airdrops of aid, in coordination with our international partners, including Jordan. And we'll continue to work with Israel to expand deliveries by land, insisting that it facilitate more routes and open more crossings to get more aid to more people," it read.

It further delved to ensuring a two-state solution for both Palestinians and Israelis.

"While we get more life-saving aid to Gaza, the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages. And we will continue building toward a long-term future of stability, security, and peace. That includes a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. That is the only path toward an enduring peace," the statement said.

On March 7, a Hamas delegation concluded talks in Cairo without a clear breakthrough. Israel has issued a warning that if hostages in Gaza are not released before Ramadan, they will launch a military offensive in Rafah, where over a million displaced people are taking refuge. Despite this, two US officials informed CNN that the Biden administration does not expect an immediate expansion of Israeli military operations into the southern Gaza city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday his intention to proceed with a military offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, despite the "red line" warning from US President Biden.

This statement comes as ceasefire talks stall and the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins. Earlier warnings from Israeli officials had indicated that a military offensive in Rafah would be initiated if hostages in Gaza were not released before Ramadan.

Netanyahu assured that the operation in the southern city would not extend beyond two months, although he did not provide specific details on the timeline. Additionally, he rejected Biden's assertion that he is negatively impacting Israel by not effectively minimizing civilian casualties in Gaza.

Contrary to Netanyahu's stance, the Biden administration, according to two US officials cited by CNN, does not expect Israeli forces to immediately expand their military operations into Rafah. Meanwhile, the United Nations aid chief has cautioned that a ground invasion in Rafah could result in a "slaughter."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor