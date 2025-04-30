"In touch with governments of India, Pakistan": US State Dept over Pahalgam terror attack

Washington, DC [US], April 30 : The US is closely monitoring the developments and is in touch with the governments of both India and Pakistan amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

She also said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries "as early as today or tomorrow."

"The Secretary of State will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries. We're also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we, as you know, are at multiple levels in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan," Bruce said at the US State Department briefing on Wednesday.

"Not just at the Foreign Minister level, certainly, but at multiple levels. We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this, but I have no additional details in that regard," she added.

Further, she said Secretary of State Rubio has asked the two countries "not to escalate the situation",

"Rubio said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation. The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He (Rubio) is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue," she added.

Further, Bruce added that "every day action is being taken" In this case, the secretary is speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan.

This comes after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others on April 22.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

