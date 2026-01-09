In touch with Indian nationals in Venezuela, Colombia for extending necessary assistance: MEA

New Delhi, Jan 9 With rising concerns over the political situation in Venezuela, India on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the developments in the region and stands ready to offer assistance to the Indian community in the South American country and neighbouring Colombia.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Venezuela. The Indian community there is small, around 50 people, and our Embassy is in touch with them through a travel advisory. In Colombia, where there are about 650 Indian nationals, our Embassy is also in close contact. As far as our commitment to Indian nationals is concerned, whenever support is needed, we will extend all necessary assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The crisis in Venezuela escalated after a controversial US military operation on January 3 that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the US special forces in Caracas and their transfer to the United States to face criminal charges.

The operation, referred to as Operation Absolute Resolve, saw explosions and strikes in Venezuela's capital city, Caracas, and involved elite units of the US military.

Maduro and Flores were flown to New York, where they appeared in a federal court in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. He was ordered to remain in custody until his next hearing on March 17.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that India is concerned over the recent developments in Venezuela following the US capture of President Maduro.

The EAM urged all parties involved to prioritise the safety and well-being of the Venezuelan people amid the ongoing crisis.

"We are concerned at the developments, but we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela," EAM Jaishankar said at an event in Luxembourg.

Earlier, on January 4, India termed the recent developments in Venezuela "a matter of concern" and urged all concerned parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.

In a statement, the MEA stated that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and is providing all possible assistance.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it further read.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," it added.

