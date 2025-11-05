In two separate incidents Israeli forces eliminate terrorists in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): In two separate incidents in the central Gaza Strip earlier today, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) units identified two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached IDF forces operating in the central Gaza Strip in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them. Immediately after identification, the forces eliminated the terrorists in order to eradicate the threat.

The IDF did not provide specific details about the incidents, nor the number of terrorists eliminated.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it.

"IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor