Inaugural Dubai Premier Padel P1 to be held in November

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Premier Padel P1, part of the newly unified 25-tournament season spanning 18 countries across five continents, is set to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

The event will be held at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and feature the world's best players. Organised by Gallop Global, the event will feature 256 players in separate formats for male and female pairs. The accumulated prize pool for both categories is 470,000 euros (AED 1.89 million).

Dubai Premier Padel P1 is coming to Dubai for the first time, following a multi-year hosting agreement between the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Premier Padel, and Dubai-based Gallop Global.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, UAEPA President, said, "The support of the inaugural Dubai Premier Padel P1 from His Highness Sheikh Mansoor will be a significant motivating factor in organising more events in the country. Since the sport's formal introduction to the UAE in 2013, the UAE leadership has supported various padel events, as well as other events that followed in subsequent years."

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, added, "We have witnessed tremendous development and growth of padel in the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, in terms of the number of practitioners and courts, as well as the organisation of international tournaments, attracting top-ranked players in the world. This reflects the hard work of the UAE Padel Federation, headed by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, UAEPA President, and showcases the efforts to spread padel culture and the numerous benefits of playing the sport." (ANI/WAM)

