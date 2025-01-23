Inaugural edition of 'Technology Dialogue' by MEA to take place in Bengaluru from January 24-25

New Delhi [India], January 23 : The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that it will host the inaugural edition of the 'Technology Dialogue' from January 24 to January 25 in Bengaluru.

According to the MEA, the dialogue will take place in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Notably, this is the first Track 1.5 Dialogue of its kind, focusing on technology policy and partnerships. The theme of the inaugural edition of the Dialogue is "Exploring New Frontiers in Technology Diplomacy."

The MEA noted that over the course of the Dialogue, senior policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, and scholars will deliberate on key issues relating to the technology domain, including India's international technology engagements, leveraging strategic partnerships on critical and emerging technologies, with a focus on developments in Quantum Advancements, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Semiconductors, Space, and Bioeconomy.

According to the official website of the event, the Dialogue will build on the growing trend seen in global leadership-level summits such as the G20, GPAI, and iCET, which highlight the increasing importance of technology on the agendas of major international forums and bilateral engagements.

The website further noted that the Technology Dialogue will serve as a unique platform to foster discussions on critical emerging technologies and create synergies that drive global progress and socio-technological advancements. This platform offers the world a chance to explore deeper collaboration with India's thriving tech and science ecosystem.

The Dialogue will feature participation from dignitaries from across India and the world.

The inaugural session, which will take place on January 24, will focus on the theme "India's International Technology Engagement Framework."

It will see participation by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Science and Technology); Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon; Prof G Rangarajan, Director of IISC Bengaluru; and Prof GK Ananthasuresh, Professor and Dean of the Division of Mechanical Sciences at IISC.

