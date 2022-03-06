Inauguration of Pune Metro demonstrates France's support for clean mobility in India, says Envoy Emmanuel Lenain

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday said that the inauguration of the Pune Metro Rail Project demonstrated France's support for clean mobility in India.

The project was co-founded by France with Euro 180 million to improve the quality of life of Pune's citizens.

"Proud to attend the inauguration of @metrorailpune by PM @NarendraModi! Co-funded by France to the tune of EUR180 million, this state-of-the-art metro will improve the quality of life of #Pune's citizens and demonstrates France's support for clean mobility in India," tweeted Lenain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 12 km stretch of the Pune Metro Rail Project, taking a ride of the inaugural run while also interacting with onboard schoolchildren.

The Prime Minister said that while Metro services were available in very few cities till 2014, today more than two dozen cities are either being benefitted by the metro services or are on the verge of getting it.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra has quite a significant share of this expansion if we look at Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad Pune. This Metro will ease mobility in Pune, give relief from pollution and jams, increase the ease of living of the people of Pune."

He also called upon the people of Pune specially the well-off people to make it a habit to use Metro and other public transport.

It is part of a total 32.2 km Pune Metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore, stated the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement.



