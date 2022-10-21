Increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan: India at UNSC

Expressing concerns over an increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan, India at the UN on Thursday called on the international community not to look the other way when the rights of women and minorities are being trampled upon.

Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on women, peace and security said, "The world cannot look the other way when the rights of women and minorities are being trampled upon. There has been an increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan. We call for women and minorities to be included in Afghanistan's future and their rights fully respected, as affirmed in UNSCR 2593."

Afghanistan is facing a human rights crisis where women are deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health.

India's deputy envoy at UNSC noted that women empowerment and gender equality are prerequisites for building peaceful, inclusive and resilient societies.

"Sustainable peace cannot be achieved unless violence against women is eliminated and their equal and meaningful participation in public life is promoted. Armed conflicts and terrorist attacks continued to have a devastating effect on the lives and dignity of women. Women's participation has been keen on resolving conflicts and securing peace," he added.

The envoy highlighted that the women, peace and security (WPS) agenda has a transformative potential but there are still challenges to its realization. "Lack of enabling environment and inequality and discriminatory power structures hinder effective conflict prevention and peace processes."

"The WPS normative peacework needs to be powered by actions. The governments, the UN, the regional organizations, civil societies and other actors must implement their commitments to ensure women's full, equal and meaningful participation."

India at the UNSC debate also called for women's participation in political processes and decision-making for an inclusive society.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor