"India a strategic voice for Asia's peace and stability," Singapore Defence Minister on defence collaboration

New Delhi [India], October 22 : In a step towards enhancing bilateral relations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Singapore's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on October 22, 2024.

Both Ministers acknowledged the deep and long-standing bilateral defence relations based on a shared outlook on regional peace, stability, and security, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

This meeting comes at a pivotal moment as India marks a decade of its Act East policy, with Singapore playing a crucial role in fostering economic cooperation and cultural ties while enhancing strategic connectivity with neighbouring countries.

Both Ministers expressed satisfaction with the growing defence cooperation between their nations, highlighting the regular engagements between their armed forces in recent years.

With 2025 set to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, both Ministers agreed to further step up defence cooperation and achieve new milestones. They also consented to extend the bilateral agreement on Joint Military Training Army for an additional five years, stated the press release.

Recognising their natural partnership for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, both sides agreed to enhance industry cooperation, focusing on collaboration in niche domains such as automation and artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the two Ministers committed to advancing cooperation in emerging areas like cybersecurity.

Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to Ng Eng Hen for Singapore's support as the country coordinator for India in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus from 2021 to 2024.

The Defence Minister of Singapore acknowledged India as a strategic voice for Asia's peace and stability, noting that the bilateral relationship was recently elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore, the press release stated.

Before the dialogue, the visiting dignitary received a ceremonial welcome and a Tri-Service Guard of Honour.

Earlier, the Singaporean Defence Minister laid a wreath and paid homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

