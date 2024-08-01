India advises its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], August 1 : Amid escalating tensions in the region, Indian Embassy in Lebanon has advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. They have been advised to exercise caution, restrict movements and remain in contact with Indian Embassy in Beirut.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon stated, "In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

Tensions have further escalated after the rocket attack at Golan Heights, allegedly fired by

Hezbollah killed 12 children. In response to the attack at Golan Heights, The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time).

Fuad Shukr, the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF said in a statement. Shukr sat on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's top military body, and was considered to be the head of its strategic division.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, he has been managing Hezbollah's attacks against Israel, including the deadly strike in Majdal Shams over the weekend that killed 12 children, according to the military.The IDF says Shukr was "responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs" and for the terror group's "force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," as reported by The Times of Israel.

"Eliminated: Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan," Hezbollah's Most Senior Military Commander and Hassan Nasrallah's Right-Hand Man," the IDF said in a post on X.

"Shukr has directed Hezbollah's attacks on the State of Israel since October 8th, and he was the commander responsible for the murder of the 12 children in Majdal Shams in northern Israel on Saturday evening, as well as the killing of numerous Israelis and foreign nationals over the years. He was also responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets and UAVs," it added.

Houthis and Hamas have both condemned the Israeli strike in separate statements, CNN reported.

"While we affirm our solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance in the face of Zionist arrogance, we appreciate the great role of Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian people and triumphing over their oppression, at a time when the Arab regimes have abandoned their role and responsibility in defending the Palestinian people and confronting crimes," a statement read from the Houthi political wing, also known as Ansar Allah.

In another statement, Hamas declared "full solidarity with our brotherly Lebanon and the brothers in Hezbollah."

Hamas also said it considers the Israeli strike a "dangerous escalation."Israel had blamed Hezbollah for the rocket attack at Golan Heights on Sunday. However, Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

