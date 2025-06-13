India advises nationals in Israel to stay vigilant as Tehran-Tel Aviv tensions escalate

New Delhi, June 13 Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals currently in the country, urging them to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety instructions.

The advisory comes after Israel launched major airstrikes on Iran early Friday morning, sparking concerns of a broader regional conflict.

In its message on social media, the Indian mission stressed the importance of caution and preparedness for Indian citizens residing or travelling in Israel.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy of India in Israel wrote in a post on X.

The embassy also urged Indian citizens to stay updated through official channels and to remain in touch with the mission in case of any emergency.

The advisory follows Israel's declaration of a special state of emergency, after it launched what it called a “preemptive strike” on Iran. The situation remains fluid, with explosions reported in Tehran and heightened security measures in place across Israel.

The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had initiated a "targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival."

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Netanyahu declared, underscoring the gravity of the move.

The offensive was further confirmed by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who described it as a "preemptive strike" aimed at neutralising imminent threats. In response to the heightened risk, Katz also announced a special state of emergency across Israel to ensure national preparedness and civilian safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor