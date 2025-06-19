India advocates democratisation of Artificial Intelligence: Ashwini Vaishnaw at Russia Forum

St Petersburg [Russia], June 19 : India on Thursday presented its vision for artificial intelligence at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, with Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw delivering a keynote address at a high-level session titled "At the Forefront of Technology: The Future of AI & Global Competition."

Addressing a distinguished gathering of global delegates, including representatives from Central Asian countries, the minister outlined India's inclusive and transformative approach to AI.

In his speech, Vaishnaw emphasized the need for the democratization of AI, underscoring India's commitment to making the technology accessible and beneficial to every citizen.

"Equity and accessibility are central to our AI vision," he said, highlighting how India aims to ensure that AI's advantages reach across all sections of society, industries, and geographical regions.

He elaborated on India's national AI strategy through the INDIAai Mission, which is grounded in the principles of ethical, transparent, and responsible innovation.

The mission, he said, aligns closely with India's broader socio-economic goals, placing a strong emphasis on inclusive development and sustainability.

A major focus of the minister's address was India's young, tech-savvy population. Vaishnaw highlighted how the country is strategically nurturing an AI-skilled workforce to fuel innovation and economic growth.

This talent pool, he suggested, would play a pivotal role in positioning India as a leading global force in AI development and application.

On the sidelines of the forum, Vaishnaw also held a bilateral meeting with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk. The two leaders discussed expanding collaboration in key sectors such as transport, connectivity, infrastructure development, and rare earth mineralsareas critical to both countries' strategic and technological futures.

The minister's visit to SPIEF 2025 reinforced India's rising prominence as a technology-driven nation.

By championing a human-centric and inclusive AI future, India is not only shaping the global discourse on artificial intelligence but also deepening its engagement with key international partners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor