India, Afghanistan hold talks to strengthen cooperation in textile sector

New Delhi [India], November 24 : India and Afghanistan held high-level discussions to boost cooperation in the textile sector, with both sides exploring avenues for deeper economic engagement and capacity-building across the cotton and textile value chain.

A delegation from Afghanistan, led by Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, met with the Indian delegation headed by A. Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, on Sunday.

The discussions focused on strengthening Afghanistan's textile ecosystem, creating employment opportunities, and expanding training support for farmers entering cotton cultivation and the broader textile industry, as per a Ministry of Textiles release.

According to the ministry, the meeting reflected the strong complementarities between the two countries, with India emerging as the second-largest supplier of textiles and apparel to Afghanistan. India exported USD 68.7 million worth of textile products to Afghanistan in 2024, while Afghanistan imported USD 742.8 million worth of textiles and clothing globally in the same year.

Afghanistan expressed interest in leveraging India's expertise as the world's second-largest cotton producer, particularly in technical support, farmer training, and skill development across the textile supply chain.

Both sides also discussed trade facilitation measures, visa ease, shipment-related support, and stronger engagement between industry bodies.

India encouraged Afghanistan to participate in Bharat Tex 2026, one of the country's flagship global textile events that showcases innovation and partnerships in the sector.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both delegations recognising significant opportunities for future collaboration and strengthened textile-sector cooperation.

The Ministry also shared the meeting details in a post on X, stating that the two sides engaged in constructive talks to enhance collaboration in the textile sector and identified major opportunities, ranging from farmer training to improved trade facilitation.

