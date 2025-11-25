India, Afghanistan resume cargo flights from Kabul to Delhi, Amritsar to boost trade ties

New Delhi, Nov 25 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the initiation of two new air freight corridors connecting Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar to strengthen trade ties between India and Afghanistan.

The MEA also said that both countries will appoint Commercial Representatives in their embassies and set up a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support smoother trade and cooperation.

The Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar air freight corridors have been announced after talks between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Afghanistan counterpart Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, who was on a visit to India from November 19 to 25. His visit comes amid efforts to revive traditional trade flows, particularly in agricultural and pharmaceutical products, and restore logistical links disrupted in recent years. The reopening of air corridors would offer a reliable alternative to land routes

The two ministers discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building. Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors.

Azizi also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and they discussed trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties

The MEA said the visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepen economic engagement and build stronger cooperation in trade and investment. India said it remains committed to working with Afghanistan in a way that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries.

During his visit, Azizi also attended the India International Trade Fair, where Afghan traders had set up multiple stalls. He interacted with exhibitors and toured Afghanistan’s cultural pavilion at the event. The delegation also met several industry bodies, including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, the Cotton Corporation of India, the Apparel Export Promotion Council, and the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council.

The minister’s delegation held interactions with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India. They discussed modalities for the long-term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan.

