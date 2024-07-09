"India always respected UN charter, no solution on battlefield," say sources ahead of Putin-PM Modi talks

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Ahead of Tuesday's delegation-level talks between India and Russia during Prime Minster Narendra Modi's first visit to Moscow since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, sources have toldthat India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to sources, the Indian side will convey to the Russians that "there is no solution on the battlefield" and that "dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward."

These remarks came in the wake of US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller's remarks on Monday in which he stated that the United States of America would encourage India to impress upon Russia that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict adheres to the UN Charter.

"Prime Minister Modi, like Prime Minister Orban, recently met with President Zelenskyy. We view this as a significant move and encourage India, along with other nations interacting with Russia, to ensure that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict adheres to the UN Charter and respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in open and honest discussions, including our concerns about its ties with Russia," said Miller.

The remarks by the US State Department official followed an informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latter's Novo-Ogaryovo residence on Monday. The meeting covered prospects for further development of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and further comprehensive discussions will be held later on Tuesday. According to government sources, the Indian view is that the solution to the Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the battleground. It is also the view of the Global South and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of #Russia near #Moscow, Vladimir Putin & #India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting. The talks will cover prospects for further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues. #DruzhbaDosti #RussiaIndia," the Russian Embassy stated in a post on X

Putin welcomed PM Modi with a warm hug and a firm handshake. The Russian President said, "My dear friend, I am happy to see you. Before the formal meeting, we can talk on the same topics but in an informal manner." Both the leaders were then seen taking a walk across the President's residence as they conversed.

In his post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to the detailed discussions scheduled for Tuesday, "Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the 22nd Annual Summit between India and Russia with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin and will also visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will be followed by restricted-level talks between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks.

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II airport on Monday. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

