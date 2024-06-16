India among 12 countries that avoid signing final communique of Ukraine Peace Summit

New Delhi, June 16 India on Sunday said that it has decided to "avoid association with the joint communique or any other document" emerging from the two-day 'Summit on Peace in Ukraine' being held at Burgenstock near Lucerne in Switzerland.

"Our participation in this summit and continued engagement with all stakeholders is with a view to understanding different perspectives, approaches and options to find a way forward for a sustainable resolution of the conflict," said Pavan Kapoor, Secretary, West, at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who led the Indian delegation at the event.

"In our view, only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace," Kapoor, India's former Ambassador to Russia, added.

Around 100 delegations, including 57 heads of state and government, attended the summit which aimed at initiating the process for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. Eighty countries and four European institutions signed the final joint communique.

Besides India, several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Armenia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates, have also refrained from signing the final communique of the Peace Summit.

In his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated that New Delhi continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

Last year, India had abstained from a vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution titled 'Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine', citing that it "lacked basic concepts" for achieving a sustainable peace in the region.

PM Modi has also consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives and that escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest. "India shares the global concerns over the situation in Ukraine and supports any collective desire to facilitate peaceful resolution of the conflict," the MEA Secretary said in Switzerland on Sunday.

