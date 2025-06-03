"India an admirable partner, respected friend and source of inspiration": Paraguay President

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios has called India an "admirable partner, respected friend, and source of inspiration" in many sectors. He noted that Paraguay has joined the International Solar Alliance and achieved full membership in the Global Biofuel Alliance and it looks forward to working closely with India to promote a fair, innovative, and sustainable energy transition.

Speaking at a banquet hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, President Pena said, "I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Madam President Murmu for her generous hospitality and for this beautiful event, which so eloquently reflects the warmth of the Indian people. India, the world's largest democracy, which is an economic dynamism and cultural richness, represents an admirable partner, a respected friend, and a source of inspiration in many areas. This official visit provides a valuable opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral relationship, which, despite the geographic distances, is grounded in shared values, mutual respect and a firm commitment to build a prosperous future together.

He noted that Paraguay values India's openness to supporting power ways in developing technical capacities in renewable energy, projects that foster sustainable fuel production, and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies.

He said, "Indian investment in strategic sectors of the Paraguayan economy, such as steel, manufacturing and services, bear witness to the mutual trust and the great potential that exists to further enhance our ties. Paraguay values India's growing presence and support through an open, predictable and private sector friendly policy.

"The recent attainment of investment-grade status is a clear demonstration of our sound institution and a very long-term vision. We are also united by a shared commitment to sustainable development. Paraguay is honoured to have recently joined the International Solar Alliance and to have achieved full membership in the Global Biofuel Alliance. In both forums, we look forward to work closely with India to promote an energy transition that is fair, innovative and sustainable. We especially value India's openness to support powerways in developing technical capacities in renewable energy, as well as in projects that foster sustainable fuel production and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies," he added.

He emphasised that Paraguay holds in high regard India's remarkable path toward modernisation and its growing leadership in multilateral forums. He mentioned that Paraguay is transforming its productive matrix, backed by solid institutions, macroeconomic stability, and a vision centred on the well-being of people

He said, "Like India, Paraguay is proud of its history and devoted to the well-being of our people. I would like to take this moment to pay symbolic tribute to the great Indian nation, which has faced challenges throughout its history, with courage and determination, and which today emerge as a global power. Paraguay holds in high regards India's remarkable path toward modernization and its growing leadership in multilateral forums.

"My country is steadily transforming its productive matrix, backed by solid institutions, macroeconomic stability, and a vision centered on the well-being of our people. We are pleased to see how, within this framework, our relations have significantly deepened in recent years. Today, we share a more dynamic and concrete agenda," he added.

He stated that the banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan demonstrates deep convergence between the two nations that recognise each other in shared principles and a mutual determination to build a more "just and equitable order."

Stressing that people of Paraguay have been having growing interest in India, he said, "I would also like to highlight the growing interest...India inspired among Paraguayan citizens, an interest that has been reinforced through educational cooperation, particularly via the Government of India's Technological and Economic Cooperation Program, which has enabled many of my compatriots to receive specialized training at renowned institutions."

"This gathering reflects the deep convergence between two nations that recognize each other in shared principles and a mutual determination to build a more just and equitable international order. As Mahatma Gandhi wisely said, the future is not something we wait for passively. It is something we forge through each decision we make. That ethical and proactive vision, so deeply rooted in Indian thought, also guides Paraguay's global engagement. May this visit mark a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relationship, one that is built on trust, on joint action, and the conviction that ties between nations can and must serve as an engine of transformation for our people," he added.

President Murmu received Paraguay's counterpart, Santiago Pena Palacios, at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour on Monday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, and other dignitaries attended the banquet.

In a post on X, the Vice President of India stated, Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, attended the banquet hosted by Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in honour of Hon'ble President of Paraguay, Mr. Santiago Pena Palacios, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today."

Welcoming Paraguay President to Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said, "It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency President Pena and a distinguished delegation from Paraguay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on their first state visit to India. This is a historic occasion. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries in 1961, this marks only the second visit to India by a President of Paraguay."

She emphasised that the two nations share "warm and friendly relations" based on mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared commitment to the progress and development of the people of the two nations.

Highlighting the warm bilateral ties between the two nations, she said, "Our two countries share warm and friendly bilateral relations based on mutual trust, democratic values and a shared commitment to the progress and development of our people. Both our countries have steadfastly upheld the principles we believe are important, principles deeply rooted in our civilizational values and historical experiences."

