India an important partner with world at historic turning point: Japanese FM

Tokyo, July 29 Calling India an "important partner" at a time when the world is at a "historic turning point", Japan on Monday said that it hopes to work more closely with the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the times to come.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation during their 40-minute meeting following the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo on Monday.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kamikawa stated during the meeting that Tokyo wishes to "co-create" new solutions through dialogue and collaboration while deepening cooperation with New Delhi.

In response, EAM Jaishankar mentioned that as the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership marks its 10th anniversary, India is hoping to further deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the economy, security and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers also shared the view that they would strengthen bilateral cooperation, including the steady progress of the high-speed rail project, a flagship project between Japan and India.

They also welcomed the expansion of recruitment for Indian nationals under the JET Programme and the start of the dispatch of Japanese Language Partners to India besides exchanging views on cooperation regarding the Security Council reform, with a view to the Future Summit in September this year.

Earlier, the Quad Foreign Ministers, including EAM Jaishankar, jointly called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following their meeting on Monday afternoon.

During the 20-minute meeting, Kishida welcomed the progress that has been made in various areas of cooperation following discussions between the Quad grouping's foreign ministers that also included Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

"Honoured to call on Prime Minister Kishida along with fellow Quad Foreign Ministers today in Tokyo. Conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Briefed him on the key takeaways from our meeting today. Appreciate his guidance for continued growth of Quad grouping and value his views on further intensification of India-Japan relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

In his remarks, Kishida mentioned that Japan, India, the United States and Australia would continue to cooperate closely at various levels.

"At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida welcomed the visit of the foreign ministers of the three countries to Japan. He stated that amid increasing uncertainty in the international situation, cooperation among Japan, the United States, Australia and India is becoming increasingly important in order to uphold principles and fundamental values," the Japanese Foreign Ministry stated after the meeting.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Moriya Hiroshi, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Ishihara Hirotaka, and several other top officials also attended the meeting.

"The three foreign ministers stated the importance of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, as partners sharing fundamental values, strengthening a rules-based, free and open international order, and confirmed that the four countries will promote various forms of cooperation and further collaborate together for the sake of peace and stability in the region," the statement added.

