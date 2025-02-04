India and Algeria strengthen ties

New Delhi [India], February 4 : India and Algeria reaffirmed their strong diplomatic ties as Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs, met with Algerian Ambassador to India Ali Achoui.

Singh shared details of the meeting in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Delighted to meet Ambassador of Algeria to India Ali Achoui. India-Algeria relations have been historically friendly and cordial. Discussed efforts to further strengthen this partnership and thanked Ambassador for his lasting contribution."

Delighted to meet Ambassador of Algeria to India H.E. Mr. Ali Achoui. India-Algeria relations have been historically friendly and cordial. Discussed efforts to further strengthen this partnership and thanked Ambassador for his lasting contribution.@MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WiCuZUPFyJ— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) February 4, 2025

The meeting underscored India's continued engagement with Algeria, acknowledging the ambassador's role in fostering diplomatic relations.

Diplomatic ties between India and Algeria were formally established in July 1962, the same year Algeria gained independence from French colonial rule. However, India's support for Algeria dates back even earlier, as it backed the Algerian liberation movement from its inception. The National Liberation Front (FLN), one of the key forces behind Algeria's independence struggle, maintained an office in India during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

After independence, both countries became prominent members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), reinforcing their cooperation as developing nations. Over the years, they have supported each other at bilateral and multilateral levels, maintaining a consistent partnership.

Currently, approximately 3,800 Indians work in Algeria across various projects and industries. Many are highly skilled professionals contributing to infrastructure and development projects, including in remote areas. Others are semi-skilled workers employed as masons, carpenters, painters, and welders. Additionally, there are 13 Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders, 10 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and 15 Indian students in Algeria.

Bilateral trade has fluctuated over the years. Trade peaked at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 but fell to USD 1.5 billion in 2021 due to COVID-19 and Algeria's forex crisis. However, trade rebounded by 24 per cent in 2022, reaching USD 2.1 billion. Indian exports to Algeria rose from USD 613 million in 2022-23 to USD 848.16 million in 2023-24, marking a steady recovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor