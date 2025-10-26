India and ASEAN members adopt joint statement on Sustainable Tourism

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : The Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India, gathered on the occasion of the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, adopted a Joint Leaders' Statement on Sustainable Tourism.

Reaffirming commitment to promote the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by the fundamental principles, shared values and norms that have steered the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations since its establishment in 1992, including those enunciated in the Vision Statement of ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit (2012), the Delhi Declaration of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark the 25th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations (2018), the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in the Region (2021), and the Joint Statement on ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2022), a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Recognising the vital contribution of the tourism sector to economic growth, including its role in job creation, infrastructure development, and fostering cross-cultural understanding, social development, and cultural exchange in the region, while acknowledging the need for continuous improvement in service quality, safety, and visitor satisfaction to maintain ASEAN's attractiveness as a premier tourism destination.

Acknowledging the deep civilizational linkages and cross-cultural exchanges that provide a strong foundation for the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as per the statement.

RECOGNISING that tourism is an effective way to enhance people-to-people contacts between ASEAN and India, and welcoming growing bilateral tourism and connectivity between ASEAN and India.

Welcoming the series of activities conducted under the ASEAN-India framework to celebrate the year 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, as per the MEA.

Noting that tourism has become one of the important drivers for economic growth for both ASEAN and India, and is one of the biggest indirect drivers, having multiple effects of trade, investment, infrastructure development and job creation for local communities.

The member-states agreed on building on the successful implementation of the ASEAN-India Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Tourism Cooperation signed in 2012, as per MEA.

The member-states noted that tourism has been included as targets in Goals 8, 12 and 14 in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and that tourism has the potential to contribute, directly or indirectly, to other sustainable development goals.

They also noted ASEAN Framework on Sustainable Tourism Development in the Post Covid- 19 Era and the strategies under the ASEAN's Action Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism Development endorsed in 2023 and 2024 respectively and India's National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism adopted in 2022.

The members also noted that over tourism may have a negative impact on the natural environment and on the wellbeing and culture of host populations, resources, notably land and water, as per MEA.

The nations agreed to promote sustainable tourism guided by green, blue and circular economy principles that are pro planet and nature-positive and addresses local communities and eco-system needs, while ensuring a high-quality tourist experience and industry growth. Support the conservation of cultural heritage, promote resource efficiency, bio-diversity protection, and share best practices for inclusive and resilient tourism development and ASEAN tourism standard.

They also agreed to follow the principles of including (i) Environmental Sustainability; (ii) Socio- cultural Sustainability; and (iii) Economic Sustainability; and achieve these objectives through (i) sharing of information; (ii) capacity building; and (iii) building institutional linkages between ASEAN and India, as per the MEA.

