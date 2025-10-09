India and Australia deepen strategic alignment during Defence Ministers' Dialogue

Canberra, Oct 9 Top-tier security partners India and Australia on Thursday discussed next steps to deepen defence partnership, including though enhancing strategic dialogue and increasing the complexity of exercises, during the Australia–India Defence Ministers' Dialogue held at Parliament House in Canberra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, for the inaugural session of the dialogue which marked unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership between the two countries.

"This is the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to Australia in a dozen years, we are enormously happy to have you here today," Marles highlighted in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"We will be doing more in terms of talks between our two operational commands, we will be doing more in terms of information sharing. We're doing more in respect of signing an MOU around submarine rescue. But all of that is taking our high level strategic alignment and taking this to a much deeper operational level," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his opening remarks at the Dialogue, mentioned that both sides have made significant strides in defence cooperation, across a wide range of domains, keeping pace with the overall enhancement of bilateral relations.

"Our relationship is grounded in shared values of freedom, mutual respect and a dedication to regional peace. We have also deepened ties in defence technology, co-development and industrial collaboration, with opportunities for Australian companies under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance framework," he said.

"This meeting comes at a crucial juncture, as the world witnesses prolonged conflicts, tensions and deals with the menace of cross-border terrorism. India is steadfast in pursuing peaceful solutions while protecting our sovereignty. We value Australia’s unwavering support on matters central to the security of India and her people," Singh asserted.

The meeting underscored both leaders' commitment to enhance cooperation, building on the four bilateral meetings between the two ministers since the elevation of the Australia–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

"Ministers advanced their Prime Ministers' long-term vision for collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries' security, and make an important contribution to regional peace and security. They discussed a Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap to advance maritime cooperation, and looked forward to Prime Ministers renewing and strengthening the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation," read a Joint Statement issued after the dialogue.

According to the statement, the Ministers committed to expand the bilateral defence architecture and enhance consultation and cooperation by conducting an annual Defence Ministers' Dialogue.

"Ministers welcomed the signing of the Australia–India Implementing Arrangement on Mutual Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation. They welcomed progress towards operationalising the Australia–India Implementing Arrangement on Air-to-Air Refuelling signed in 2024. Ministers highlighted closer cooperation on information sharing," the statement added.

Both leaders welcomed the establishment of Joint Staff Talks as a forum to progress joint exercises, operations and interoperability across all domains. The Australian side welcomed India's participation in Australia's Exercise Talisman Sabre in 2025 and looked forward to India’s participation in 2027.

The Ministers also affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation with regional partners to help maintain a free, open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They underscored their strong support for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded trade in the region, and other lawful uses of the sea consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Furthermore, the leaders welcomed the ongoing progress in defence cooperation among Australia, India, Japan and the United States, underscoring the growing strategic convergence among the partners. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration on maritime domain awareness and looked forward to a second collaborative activity on the margins of Exercise Malabar in November 2025.

"Australia and India expressed strong support for initiatives that advance closer maritime surveillance cooperation among the four partners and welcomed the opportunity to observe the India–United States air exercise Cope India in 2025 for the first time, alongside Japan," the statement added.

Furthermore, Australian Defence Minister Marles accepted Singh's invitation to visit India for the Annual Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in 2026.

