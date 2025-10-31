India and Australia focus on increasing cooperation in Amphibious Operations, UAS during Army Staff talks

Canberra, Oct 31 India and Australia on Friday concluded the Army-to-Army Staff talks in Canberra, with discussions focused on exploring new domains of cooperation in Amphibious Operations and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

"India-Australia Army-to-Army Staff Talks were held in Canberra from 29-31 October 2025. The deliberations focused on the growing Army-to-Army cooperation, explored new domains of cooperation in Amphibious Operations and Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Both the sides reaffirmed commitment to regional stability. The Indian delegation also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial and visited Royal Military College Duntroon," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

On Thursday, both countries also concluded the 15th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism in Canberra, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

During the meeting, the officials of two nations held discussion on emerging domestic, regional and international terrorism landscape and exchanged views on various areas of cooperation in counter terrorism, law enforcement, judicial cooperation and maritime security. The meeting was co-chaired by MEA Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) Vinod Bahade and Australia's Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism Gemma Huggins, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam and the Australian side reiterated its support and solidarity with India. Recognising the need for enhancing cooperation for effectively countering the challenges in countering terrorism, the two sides underlined strengthening cooperation in timely information sharing and concerted actions to counter the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in countering radicalization and violent extremism conducive to terrorism," read a statement issued by the MEA.

On October 10, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green stated that Indian Military Academy wrapped up a Cadet Exchange Programme at the Royal Military College in Duntroon.

"Friendship, leadership and military skills between our armies continue to grow! Indian Military Academy cadets wrapped up their Cadet Exchange Programme at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, tackling a tough training regime while honouring our shared military history," Green posted on X.

Earlier on October 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong held a meeting in Canberra. Both ministers discussed ways to strengthen growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Penny Wong called India and Australia "joint custodians" of the Indian Ocean.

Sharing details on the meeting, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen the growing India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation across key sectors including trade, technology, connectivity, and regional security."

