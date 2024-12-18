India and China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, border peace during NSA Doval's Beijing visit

New Delhi/Beijing, Dec 18 India and China on Wednesday decided to give "positive directions" for cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade, during the visit of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to Beijing.

This was announced following the 23d meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China which was attended by NSA Doval and Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Wednesday's meeting in Beijing was the first between the Special Representatives since frictions had emerged in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas in 2020. The two representatives met in accordance with the decision taken during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan which had decided the future course of meetings to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the SRs reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.

"Both SRs underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship. They emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations. Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management. They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose," read the MEA statement.

It detailed that the SRs "positively affirmed" the implementation of the latest disengagement agreement of October 2024, resulting in patrolling and grazing in relevant areas.

"The SRs exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. They provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity," the statement added.

Besides inviting Wang Yi to visit India at a mutually convenient date to hold the next round of SR meeting, NSA Doval also called on China's Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Wednesday.

