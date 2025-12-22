India and Japan discuss cooperation in disaster risk reduction

Tokyo, Dec 22 India's Ambassador-designate to Japan, Nagma Mallick, called on Japan's State Minister for Disaster Management Akama Jiro on Monday, discussing cooperation in disaster risk reduction and disaster resilience.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Ambassador-designate Nagma M Mallick called on the State Minister for Disaster Management in Cabinet Office Japan, H.E. Akama Jiro. They discussed India-Japan cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Disaster resilience."

On December 18, Mallick called on Japan's Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Kiuchi Minoru and discussed various aspects of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

She also held a meeting with Japan's House of Representatives Member and Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman, Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X: "Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick met H. E. Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Hon’ble Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Chairman of Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

On December 15, the Indian diplomat held a meeting with the Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, discussing ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi had posted on X.

India-Japan relations were elevated to a 'Global Partnership' in 2000, a ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014. The defence and security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties.

