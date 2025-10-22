India and Japan underscore shared resolve to uphold maritime order in Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, Oct 22 In a significant demonstration of growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate, participated in the sea phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

The crucial maritime exercise conducted between October 16-18, was followed by a port call at Yokosuka for the Harbour Phase on October 21.

During the Sea Phase, INS Sahyadri operated alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi, and submarine Jinryu, engaging in a series of complex maritime drills.

The exercise featured advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) maneuvers, missile defence simulations, underway replenishment, and flying operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and interoperability between the two navies.

On Tuesday, R Madhu Sudan, Charge d' Affaires and Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa, JMSDF's Chief of Staff, Yokosuka District received INS Sahyadri in a solemn ceremony at Yokosuka.

The joint exercise is a key manifestation of the ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ established between India and Japan in 2014, aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both nations continue to emphasise collaborative maritime engagements as a cornerstone of their strategic vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

During the Harbour Phase at Yokosuka, crews from INS Sahyadri and JMSDF units will engage in a range of professional and cultural exchanges, including cross-deck visits, joint operational planning, and a combined Yoga session to strengthen camaraderie.

The visit is part of INS Sahyadri’s ongoing Long Range Deployment across the Indo-Pacific, highlighting India’s active naval outreach and operational readiness.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri embodies India’s indigenous defence capabilities under the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).

The multi-role stealth frigate has participated in numerous international maritime operations and exercises, reinforcing India’s commitment to regional security cooperation.

The continued synergy between the Indian Navy and JMSDF underscores a shared resolve to uphold maritime order, freedom of navigation, and stability across critical sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor