India and Japan work together to promote people-to-people exchanges

Tokyo, Sep 2 Masahiro Komura, Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that the country's relationship with India is deepening in a wide range of areas, including security, economic and development cooperation.

"Japan-India relations are progressing smoothly, with frequent high-level visits between the two countries under the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership which marks its 10th anniversary this year," the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs said as he attended the 'India Month in Japan' event at the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

He also stated that people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India have "great potential" for future development.

"Japan and India will work together to further promote exchanges between the two countries through such events as 'India Month', which is part of the Japan-India Tourism Exchange Year initiative," said Masahiro Komura according to a statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Parliamentary Vice-Minister, along with Indian Ambassador Sibi George, also inaugurated an exhibition on 'One District, One Speciality Product' (ODOP), a flagship initiative of the Government of India that brings together over 100 products from across India.

A similar 'Japan Month' is being held in India, featuring a series of Japan-related events, scheduled to take place across India from September to October 2024.

Several events in a wide range of fields, including politics, security, economy, and culture will be held in September and October.

This will also include seminars, symposiums, exhibitions, networking events, and other events focusing on trade and investment, cultural exchange, and people-to-people exchange between India and Japan with an aim of further deepening the relationship between the two countries

Later this week, the 14th India-Japan Science, Technology and Education Seminar titled 'International Conference on Frontier Areas of Science and Technology', will be organised jointly by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati which serves as the platform for scientists from India and Japan to come together and discuss the cutting-edge research happening in both countries as well as in the world.

Similarly, the third India-Japan Education Conclave, a pioneering event set to unfold later this month during the 'Japan Month' by the Embassy of Japan in India will be dedicated to fostering educational exchanges and collaborations between India and Japan, with a special focus this year on the vibrant student community from the North Eastern States of India.

The event aims to serve as a catalyst for educational, cultural, and technological exchanges between the two nations, leveraging their longstanding friendly relations and shared values of innovation, respect, and mutual growth.

