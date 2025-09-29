India and Kenya discuss advancing defence ties, enhancing regional security

New Delhi, Sep 29 Kenya's Navy Commander, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Monday with the discussions focusing on advancing bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing regional security.

Major General Otieno and General Dwivedi discussed the prevailing geostrategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability.

In a post on social media platform X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), stated, "Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today. The interaction highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Kenya, with discussions focused on advancing bilateral Defence Cooperation and enhancing regional security. Both leaders also deliberated on the prevailing geostrategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace & stability."

Earlier in the day, Major General General Paul Owuor Otieno laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid tribute to the fallen heroes. He also signed the visitors book.

Otieno's India visit coincides with the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) -- INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi making a port call at Kenya's Mombasa.

Over the weekend, Senior Officer of the First Training Squadron (1TS) and Commanding Officers (COs) of visiting Indian ships met the Kenyan Navy Commander before he departed for India and held discussions on topics of mutual interest.

A deck reception was also hosted onboard Indian Naval Ship Shardul, boosting ties and maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

"Building Stronger India-Kenya Maritime Ties! Senior Officer #1TS and COs of visiting ships called on Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Kenya Navy Commander, and held discussions on topics of mutual interest. A deck reception was hosted onboard # INS Shardul bolstering deep rooted historical linkages and maritime cooperation between the two nations. India-Kenya Bridges of Friendship," the spokesperson of Indian Navy posted on X.

The Kenya Navy along with the Defence Advisor and the Acting High Commissioner of India welcomed the Squadron.

In a statement on September 26, Ministry of Defence said, "The ships are currently on a long-range training deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, having earlier visited Seychelles, Mauritius, La Reunion, and Mozambique."

During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in various professional and social interactions, including joint training activities, Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX), and Passage Exercise (PASSEX).

The visit will also feature a joint yoga session, a combined performance by the Indian and Kenya Navy Bands, and community outreach activities in Mombasa.

"The visit of 1TS aims to further strengthen the maritime partnership and collaborative efforts between the two navies, emphasising the spirit of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor