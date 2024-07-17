India and Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar's visit

Port Louis, July 17 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met several political leaders of Mauritius, including former Prime Ministers Paul Berenger and Navin Ramgoolam, on the second and final day of his visit to the island nation.

"A pleasure to meet with former Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam this morning. Discussed our longstanding bilateral partnership and the broad-based desire for its further growth. Appreciate his expression of support for India-Mauritius ties," the EAM said after his first meeting of the day with the former PM Ramgoolam.

He then met Paul Berenger, also a former PM, for a "lively conversation" on contemporary global issues.

In his meeting with the Leader of Opposition, Arvin Boollel, the EAM discussed the India-Mauritius relationship and its significance for the prosperity and well-being of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Welcome his support for the continuous strengthening of our ties," Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Boollel.

The EAM also met Xavier Luc Duval, Leader of the Parti Mauricien Social Democrat, exchanging views on deepening the partnership between the two countries.

Later on Wednesday, the EAM and the Mauritius PM are scheduled to inaugurate a Mediclinic, built with Indian grant assistance, in Grand Bois, which adds to the list of signature projects in the country.

Jaishankar will also visit another India-assisted project, the Civil Service College in Moka, which will be ready for inauguration soon.

On Tuesday, the EAM held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

The EAM, along with the Mauritius PM, also inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs, and handed over the first Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to two seventh-generation Indian-origin Mauritians.

Later in the day, he visited the Civil Service College project in Reduit.

"Happy to interact with those making this a reality at the site of the Civil Service College project in Reduit. Laud their commitment and professionalism. They keep the Indian flag flying high abroad," said Jaishankar.

As many as 12 community development projects - covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, public amenities, and sports - were virtually inaugurated on Tuesday.

